Fair State Co-Optoberfest
Fair State Brewing Cooperative 2506 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55418
The name may be a bit punny, but fear not. There will be beer. Fair State Brewing is hosting its 3rd annual Co-Optoberfest, complete with plenty of different brews, brats and The World's Most Dangerous Polka Band (a.k.a. a senior citizen band with an accordion, a trumpet and some drums). Awesome.
