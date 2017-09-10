Eyewitness Views: Making History in Eighteenth-Century Europe
History tends to repeat itself - and sometimes art reflects it. Mia's new collection shows groupings of eighteenth-century paintings as depictions of current events. Themes like natural disasters, electing new political leaders, and sporting events will be represented, and they really don't seem that different from today. See for yourself from September 10-December 31. Tickets are $20 for the general public and $16 for Mia members.
