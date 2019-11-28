Extra Holiday Hours at Twin Cities Premium Outlets

After you stuff your face with turkey and pie, check off your on holiday shopping list with extended hours at Twin Cities Premium Outlets. For shoppers who can't wait until Black Friday, the Eagan outlet opens at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and stays open through the night, until 10 p.m. on Black Friday. Plus, extended hours on Saturday (9 a.m. to 10 p.m.).

Albertville Premium Outlets is also offering extended Thanksgiving weekend hours: opening at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving through 10 p.m. on Black Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 1.