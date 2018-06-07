Everett & Charlie Grand Opening Open House

Everett & Charlie 2720 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55410

A new art gallery featuring the works of nearly 40 local artists is opening in Linden Hills. Join them for their open house festivities, like a gift certificate drawing, artist appearances, treats for your pup, and more.

Thursday, June 7, 6-8 p.m.: Live music by Deb & Steve Harley

Sunday, June 10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Face painting for kids

Info
Art
612-444-8706
