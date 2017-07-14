Fall Collection Preview for Essence of Australia & Stella York
Luxe Bridal Couture 3918 Cedar Grove Pkwy., Eagan, Minnesota 55122
Luxe Bridal is inviting brides-to-be to a sneak preview of Essence of Australia & Stella York's newest collection made for women sizes 14-34. These gowns will not be in stores until January 2018, so find your perfect gown and enjoy some gifts, some bubbly, and some sweet treats.
