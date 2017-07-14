Fall Collection Preview for Essence of Australia & Stella York

Luxe Bridal Couture 3918 Cedar Grove Pkwy., Eagan, Minnesota 55122

Luxe Bridal is inviting brides-to-be to a sneak preview of Essence of Australia & Stella York's newest collection made for women sizes 14-34. These gowns will not be in stores until January 2018, so find your perfect gown and enjoy some gifts, some bubbly, and some sweet treats.

Luxe Bridal Couture 3918 Cedar Grove Pkwy., Eagan, Minnesota 55122
