Emotions in Motion: 5k Run/Walk for Mental Health

Lake Harriet Bandshell 4135 Lake Harriet Pkwy. W., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55419

Put mental health first! Emotions in Motions provides multiple opportunities to support SAVE, including running or walking 5 or 10K, letting your children play in the Kids Zone, commemorating your family and friends in the Loved Ones Tent, or purchasing from the silent auction. Dogs are welcome, too, and resources for mental health can be picked up at the event. 

Lake Harriet Bandshell 4135 Lake Harriet Pkwy. W., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55419
952-946-7998
