Emily Wells: The World Is Too ______ For You

Google Calendar - Emily Wells: The World Is Too ______ For You - 2017-11-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Emily Wells: The World Is Too ______ For You - 2017-11-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Emily Wells: The World Is Too ______ For You - 2017-11-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Emily Wells: The World Is Too ______ For You - 2017-11-16 19:00:00

Buy Tickets

Machine Shop 300 S.E. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414

Composer Emily Wells brings her "transfixing" talent to the stage, using both modern and classic sounds and techniques into her music. The World Is Too ____ For You includes new work inspired by hymns, imagined eulogies for loved ones. Accompanying Wells, is violinist/composer Michi Wiancko, percussionist Greg Fox and musicians of The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra.

Info

Machine Shop 300 S.E. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414 View Map

Concert, Live Music

Visit Event Website

Buy Tickets

Google Calendar - Emily Wells: The World Is Too ______ For You - 2017-11-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Emily Wells: The World Is Too ______ For You - 2017-11-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Emily Wells: The World Is Too ______ For You - 2017-11-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Emily Wells: The World Is Too ______ For You - 2017-11-16 19:00:00

© 2017 MSP Communications, Inc

All rights reserved

Channels

Company Info

Subscriptions

pinterest instagram RSS
Built with Metro Publisher™