Emily Wells: The World Is Too ______ For You
Composer Emily Wells brings her "transfixing" talent to the stage, using both modern and classic sounds and techniques into her music. The World Is Too ____ For You includes new work inspired by hymns, imagined eulogies for loved ones. Accompanying Wells, is violinist/composer Michi Wiancko, percussionist Greg Fox and musicians of The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra.
Info
Machine Shop 300 S.E. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414 View Map
Concert, Live Music