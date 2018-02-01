Eleventy Presents #Give16 with Jason Zucker
As part of their #Give16 campaign in support of the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital, Jason Zucker and his teammates will be at MartinPatrick3 for the launch of Eleventy, Fisher + Baker, and Rodd & Gunn’s spring collections. Local spirits from Dempfwerk and Brother Justus will also be on hand, making the night a sure-fire win.
