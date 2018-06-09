Electric Fetus 50th Anniversary Party

For 50 years, the Electric Fetus has been a stalwart of Minneapolis music, providing local music-lovers (and performers) with a destination for rare vinyls, wacky merch, and in-store concerts. Would there really be any better way to celebrate than with a concert at First Avenue? Real Estate headline an all-star lineup that includes the Flamin' Ohs and Habibi to celebrate the Fetus on Saturday, June 9.