Electric Fetus 50th Anniversary In-store Celebration
Electric Fetus 2000 4th Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
A DJ spinning tunes from the last five decades. Limited edition 50th anniversary merch. Special vinyls and commemorative artwork. All that and more, and Glam Doll Donuts, await in the Electric Fetus on June 10th as the family-owned vinyl paradise celebrates its 50th birthday.
Info
