Electra
Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center 788 E. 7th St., Saint Paul, City of, Minnesota
If your mother killed your father, and now you are plotting revenge with a mysterious stranger to find peace, you may have something in common with Electra. To kick off their 2017-18 season, Ten Thousand Things is running Euripides' Electra from Oct. 13 - Nov. 5. Bring theater attire and a thirst for revenge (or at least a story about it). Reservations begin in September.
Art, Theater