Egypt's Sunken Cities
Minneapolis Institute of Art 2400 3rd Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
Twenty years ago, archaeologist Franck Goddio and his team uncovered the impossible. Beneath the tides of the Mediterranean sea off the coast of Egypt was an expanse of monumental statues, religious totems carved from stone, jewelry and ceramics—two whole cities' worth. The artwork and the epic story of its discovery opens at Mia. Tickets are $20.
