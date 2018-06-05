Since debuting in 1995, Eels has been one of the most consistent and acclaimed rock bands in America, even though the only consistent member is frontman E. Now, Eels is back in Minneapolis—for the first time since 2013—to promote their new album, The Deconstruction. In his introduction to the album, E. says: "The world is going nuts. But if you look for it, there is still great beauty to be found." Works for us. See Eels at First Avenue on June 5, presented by 89.3 The Current.