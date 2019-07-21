Spend a summer afternoon hopping from garden to garden and enjoying summer blooms. A ticket to the Edina Garden Tour gives you access to six gardens throughout the city, whether they be public parks, private, or cooperative/community gardens.

Choose which order and how long you spend at each location, whether it's Arneson Acres Park, York Gardens,Yorktown Park Community Garden, or one of three private gardens, as detailed on the website.

Tickets in advance are $12, or $15 per person on the day of the tour.