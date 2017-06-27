Dutch Harris: The Black Women of NASA
The Woman's Club Of Minneapolis 410 Oak Grove St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Following the well received film Hidden Figures, the Woman's Club of Minneapolis brings author Duchess Harris to speak about her book The Black Women of NASA. Learn the history of sexism and racism that this widely unknown group of impressive women dealt with an overcame to help the U.S. win the Space Race. Non-members can make reservations at their website.
