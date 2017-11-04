Dress for Success Twin Cities November Sale

Update your professional wardrobe and feel good about it! Dress for Success Twin Cities is hosting their November Clothing Sale which will feature all the professional garb you could want. With suits, bags, accessories, and other garments by designers like Calvin Klein, Cole Haan, Michael Kors, Banana Republic and more, your work wardrobe will thank you.

100 percent of all proceeds benefit Dress for Success Twin Cities. Make sure to bring your own shopping bag, as they will not be provided at the sale.