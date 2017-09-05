Donte Collins and Danez Smith Book Signing

Two St. Paul poets — Donte Collins and Danez Smith — are bringing their prose and rhymes to The Black Dog Café in St. Paul on September 5 to release, read, and sign their new books. Collins, the inaugural St. Paul Youth Poet Laureate, will read and sign his new book, Softer, and Smith, Collins' mentor and winner of the Kate Tufts Discovery Award, will sign and read his, Don't Call Us Dead.