Dog Days of Summer

Scout Handsome Apparel and Gifts is joining forces with Ruff Start Rescue, Aska Pet Spa and Boutique, Just Dogs! Gourmet and Dog Threads to help out some dogs in need this summer.

20% of Scout's sales will go toward Ruff Start Rescue, which helps foster animals around Minnesota. The best part? Ruff will be bringing some adoptable dogs to the event. If you've been thinking about adding a furry BFF into the mix, this will be the perfect opportunity.

If you've already got a furry BFF, bring them along and pop by Aska Pet Spa & Boutique's set-up for a little mani-pedi trim (suggested donation of $10).

Snacks and drink will be provided for everyone (pups included), so head on down to help out some furry rescue friends!