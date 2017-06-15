Docomomo Mod Mixer
Covet Consign & Design 3730 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407
Join members of Docomomo Minnesota for an entirely mod evening of drinks and discussion on the future of design in the l'etoile du nord. Speakers from the board and members of the public will give their two cents on the movement, and two lucky winners will take home unique pieces from the Covet Design showroom.
Info
Art, Lecture/Discussion, Party, Shopping Event