Docomomo Mod Mixer

to Google Calendar - Docomomo Mod Mixer - 2017-06-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Docomomo Mod Mixer - 2017-06-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Docomomo Mod Mixer - 2017-06-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Docomomo Mod Mixer - 2017-06-15 18:00:00

Covet Consign & Design 3730 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407

Join members of Docomomo Minnesota for an entirely mod evening of drinks and discussion on the future of design in the l'etoile du nord. Speakers from the board and members of the public will give their two cents on the movement, and two lucky winners will take home unique pieces from the Covet Design showroom.

Info

Covet Consign & Design 3730 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407 View Map

Art, Lecture/Discussion, Party, Shopping Event

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Docomomo Mod Mixer - 2017-06-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Docomomo Mod Mixer - 2017-06-15 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Docomomo Mod Mixer - 2017-06-15 18:00:00 iCalendar - Docomomo Mod Mixer - 2017-06-15 18:00:00

© 2017 MSP Communications, Inc

All rights reserved

Channels

Company Info

Subscriptions

pinterest instagram RSS
Built with Metro Publisher™