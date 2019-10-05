Distinguished Public Artists Talk with Postcommodity
Public Art Saint Paul's 2019 Distinguished Public Artists are Kade L. Twist and Cristóbal Martínez of Postcommodity, an indigenous art collective. The distinguished artists discuss their work with Postcommodity, which confronts indigenous issues through various mediums of art. The reception begins at 6 p.m. and the lecture is at 7 p.m.
