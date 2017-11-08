Dimensions of Style
DOM Interiors 275 Market St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405
Contemporary and unique DOM Interiors joins forces with sustainable fashion shop Hazel & Rose for Dimensions of Style. Models will showcase fall fashion collections while you peruse all that DOM Interiors has to offer. Mademoiselle Miel, St. Paul's chocolatier, will be at the providing treats, and DJ Soulful Tryst will be bringing the beats.
Info
DOM Interiors 275 Market St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405 View Map
Sales