Dessa at Minnesota Orchestra

Google Calendar - Dessa at Minnesota Orchestra - 2019-03-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dessa at Minnesota Orchestra - 2019-03-26 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dessa at Minnesota Orchestra - 2019-03-26 19:30:00 iCalendar - Dessa at Minnesota Orchestra - 2019-03-26 19:30:00

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

Orchestra Hall 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

After previous collaborations with the Minnesota Orchestra, Dessa is now recording a live album in concert, over the course of two performances in her hometown. 

The album will be released later in 2019 – don't miss your chance to hear it without having to wait! 

Dessa's previous collaborations with Minnesota Orchestra include concerts in 2017, 2018, and a performance at the 2017 Symphony Ball. 

Info

Orchestra Hall 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403 View Map
Concert
612.371.5600
Buy Tickets Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Dessa at Minnesota Orchestra - 2019-03-26 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dessa at Minnesota Orchestra - 2019-03-26 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dessa at Minnesota Orchestra - 2019-03-26 19:30:00 iCalendar - Dessa at Minnesota Orchestra - 2019-03-26 19:30:00