Dessa at Minnesota Orchestra
Orchestra Hall 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
After previous collaborations with the Minnesota Orchestra, Dessa is now recording a live album in concert, over the course of two performances in her hometown.
The album will be released later in 2019 – don't miss your chance to hear it without having to wait!
Dessa's previous collaborations with Minnesota Orchestra include concerts in 2017, 2018, and a performance at the 2017 Symphony Ball.
