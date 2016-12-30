Designer Sample Sale at Showroom

to Google Calendar - Designer Sample Sale at Showroom - 2017-01-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Designer Sample Sale at Showroom - 2017-01-19 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Designer Sample Sale at Showroom - 2017-01-19 00:00:00 iCalendar - Designer Sample Sale at Showroom - 2017-01-19 00:00:00

Showroom 615 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408

New year, new you, right? And that means you need a new wardrobe. Find deeply discounted samples from past collections, runway shows, and other unique pieces (think clothing, jewelry, and accessories), all while you enjoy drinks and snacks. The sale runs from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day, but make sure you come as soon as possible so you don't miss out on anything! 

Info

Showroom 615 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408 View Map

Shopping Event, Sales

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Designer Sample Sale at Showroom - 2017-01-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Designer Sample Sale at Showroom - 2017-01-19 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Designer Sample Sale at Showroom - 2017-01-19 00:00:00 iCalendar - Designer Sample Sale at Showroom - 2017-01-19 00:00:00

© 2016 MSP Communications, Inc

All rights reserved

Channels

Company Info

Subscriptions

pinterest instagram RSS
Built with Metro Publisher™