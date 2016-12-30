Designer Sample Sale at Showroom
New year, new you, right? And that means you need a new wardrobe. Find deeply discounted samples from past collections, runway shows, and other unique pieces (think clothing, jewelry, and accessories), all while you enjoy drinks and snacks. The sale runs from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day, but make sure you come as soon as possible so you don't miss out on anything!
Info
Showroom 615 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408 View Map
