Delano Oktoberfest
St. Peter Lutheran Church 303o Navajo Ave. , Watertown, Minnesota 55388
Watertown is closing down a whole city block to celebrate German heritage in style. With Lupine Brewing Co at the forefront of the festivities, this Oktoberfest could be one for the books. Entering a sauerkraut contest while eating apfelstrudel and listening to folk music? Can you possibly get more German? Tickets at the door available for $5. Attendees under 20 enter for free.
Info
