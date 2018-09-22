Delano Oktoberfest

St. Peter Lutheran Church 303o Navajo Ave. , Watertown, Minnesota 55388

Watertown is closing down a whole city block to celebrate German heritage in style. With Lupine Brewing Co at the forefront of the festivities, this Oktoberfest could be one for the books. Entering a sauerkraut contest while eating apfelstrudel and listening to folk music? Can you possibly get more German? Tickets at the door available for $5. Attendees under 20 enter for free.

St. Peter Lutheran Church 303o Navajo Ave. , Watertown, Minnesota 55388
