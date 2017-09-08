De/Coding
The MCAD (Minneapolis College of Art and Design) MFA (Master of Fine Arts) first- and second-year students are showcasing their photography, animation, printmaking and more as part of MCAD's new fall exhibition, De/Coding. Opening reception begins at 6 p.m. on Sept. 8; panel discussion at 4 p.m. on Sept. 9.
Minneapolis College of Art and Design 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
