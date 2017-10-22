Day of the Dead Family Day

Dia de los Muertos ("Day of the Dead") has crossed the border (and then some) to get to the Minnesota History Center. To honor the Mexican holiday, the History Center is gathering all skeletons and cadavers (the living are welcome, too) for a celebration of music, folk dancing, traditional Mexican games, and beautiful, decorated ofrendas (altars created as tributes to the departed). Included with $6 - $12 admission fee to museum.