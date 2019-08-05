Davina and the Vagabonds
Guthrie Theater 818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55415
Davina and the Vagabonds are hosting their release party for their newest album, "Sugar Drops," at the Guthrie. The band calls Minneapolis home, but has toured in 45 states, Canada, and 12 countries in Europe.
Influences for their music are blues inspired, and Davina herself has been compared to Amy Winehouse by several critics.
Info
