David's Bridal Roseville Grand Opening

Rosedale Marketplace 2401 Fairview Ave. N, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55113

David's Bridal is opening a new store in Roseville at the Rosedale Marketplace, and you're invited to the grand opening event. Guests will receive 10 percent off their purchase, plus door prizes, tasty treats, and free gifts for the first 100 through the door. 

Bridal/Weddings, Party, Sales, Wedding Event
651-697-1590
