Dave Koz and Friends
Minnesota Zoo 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley, Minnesota 55124
Accomplished artist Dave Koz will be joined by Gerald Albright, Rick Braun, Kenny Lattimore, and Aubrey Logan to perform songs from their latest album, Summer Horns II From A To Z.
Dave Koz and Friends are performing as a part of the Minnesota Zoo's "Music in the Zoo" concert series, at the Sue McLean stage in the Weesner Family Amphitheater.
Info
Minnesota Zoo 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley, Minnesota 55124
Live Music