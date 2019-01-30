Dave Eggers and Mokhtar Alkhanshali in Conversation

Writer, editor, and publisher Dave Eggers makes a stop by the Parkway Theater to discuss the subject of his new book--with the subject of his new book. The Monk of Mokha is heart-pounding recount of Mokhtar Alkhanshali's journey during the ongoing Yemenis civil war to resurrect the ancient art of Yemeni coffee. Topical and harrowing, Eggers' latest is not to missed and neither is he.