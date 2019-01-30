Dave Eggers and Mokhtar Alkhanshali in Conversation

Google Calendar - Dave Eggers and Mokhtar Alkhanshali in Conversation - 2019-01-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dave Eggers and Mokhtar Alkhanshali in Conversation - 2019-01-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dave Eggers and Mokhtar Alkhanshali in Conversation - 2019-01-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - Dave Eggers and Mokhtar Alkhanshali in Conversation - 2019-01-30 00:00:00

Buy Tickets

Parkway Theater 4814 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407

Writer, editor, and publisher Dave Eggers makes a stop by the Parkway Theater to discuss the subject of his new book--with the subject of his new book. The Monk of Mokha is heart-pounding recount of Mokhtar Alkhanshali's journey during the ongoing Yemenis civil war to resurrect the ancient art of Yemeni coffee. Topical and harrowing, Eggers' latest is not to missed and neither is he. 

Info
Parkway Theater 4814 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407 View Map
Lecture/Discussion, Literature
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Dave Eggers and Mokhtar Alkhanshali in Conversation - 2019-01-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dave Eggers and Mokhtar Alkhanshali in Conversation - 2019-01-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dave Eggers and Mokhtar Alkhanshali in Conversation - 2019-01-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - Dave Eggers and Mokhtar Alkhanshali in Conversation - 2019-01-30 00:00:00