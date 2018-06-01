Pillsbury House Theatre's world premiere production of dat Black Mermaid Man Lady / The Show finds characters Honeypot, Miss Kitty, and dat Black Mermaid Man Lady helping a trio of Yoruba deities train in a next generation healer. What that really involves is singing, dancing, chanting, knife wielding, old people flying, altar building, gender-bending, and plenty of audience engagement. Sharon Bridgforth's original work runs from June 1-24th.