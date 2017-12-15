Darlene Love: Love for the Holidays
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 345 Washington St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
In case you thought "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" was written by Michael Bublé or Mariah Carey, here's a musical history lesson for you. Darlene Love — yes, the first one to sing that classic Christmas tune back in 1963 — is stopping in St. Paul for a holiday encore performance worthy of her 50-year musical career. Tickets $47 - $110.50.
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts 345 Washington St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Concert, Live Music