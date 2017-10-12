Longtime funnyman Dana Gould is coming to the Acme Comedy Company for three nights in October. Gould has been on the comedy scene since he was 17, with big names like The Simpsons, Late Night with Conan O'Brien, and several HBO specials (just to name a few) under his belt, he's no rookie. Gould is also the creator/writer/executive producer of the IFC comedy horror series Stan Against Evil

Gould will perform at the Acme Comedy Company October 12th, 13th, and 14th. Thursday the 12th, there will be just one show at 8:00 p.m., and the other nights, there will be one show at 8:00 p.m. and another show at 10:30 p.m. The Acme Comedy Company is 21+.