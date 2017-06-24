Dakota Day at Gibbs Farm

Gibbs Farm: Pathway to Dakota & Pioneer Life 2097 West Larpenteur Ave., St. Paul MN, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55113

Understand the meaning of what "Minnesota" really means at Gibbs Farm Dakota Day. Explore the language, craft, food and fun that's part of the Dakota peoples' heritage. The tribe hosts resident artist David Louis, a nationally famous Dakota artist, to exhibit his quillwork and traditional beading pieces, and host workshops and seminars about these traditional crafts. $8 for adults, $5 for childrem, and the little ones, (4 and under) are free. 

