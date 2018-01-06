Da Vinci Fest

Stillwater Area High School 5701 Stillwater Blvd. N., Stillwater, Minnesota 55082

If you're looking for a controversial Ron Howard film featuring Tom Hanks, keep looking. The Partnership Plan, a nonprofit organization supporting Stillwater classrooms and teachers, is hosting its 10th annual Da Vinci Fest — a free, family-friendly day filled with student art and science projects, special exhibits, and demonstrations. Free.

