Curated Style Fashion Show
Mall of America 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington, Minnesota 55425
Fan favorite Project Runway designers Candice Cuoco, Christopher Straub, Joshua Christensen, Justin LeBlanc, Laurence Basse, Mondo, Valerie Mayen, and Viktor Luna bring their favorite looks from their AW18 collections to Mall of America. Check out the designs up close during a live runway show, complete with performances by “So You Think You Can Dance” winner Kida the Great.
Info
Mall of America 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington, Minnesota 55425 View Map
Fashion