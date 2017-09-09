Culture Piece Magazine Presents Harlem Renaissance
Le Méridien Chambers 901 Hennepin Ave. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Culture Piece Magazine is teaming up with Fashion Week Minnesota to put on an all-POC lineup of models, designers, and producers in this show inspired by the iconic Harlem Renaissance look. Local designers Rammy Mohamed, Sumaya Keynan, and Hodan Ali will show looks inspired by the Harlem Renaissance.
