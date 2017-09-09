Culture Piece Magazine Presents Harlem Renaissance

to Google Calendar - Culture Piece Magazine Presents Harlem Renaissance - 2017-09-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Culture Piece Magazine Presents Harlem Renaissance - 2017-09-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Culture Piece Magazine Presents Harlem Renaissance - 2017-09-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - Culture Piece Magazine Presents Harlem Renaissance - 2017-09-09 19:00:00

Buy Tickets

Le Méridien Chambers 901 Hennepin Ave. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

Culture Piece Magazine is teaming up with Fashion Week Minnesota to put on an all-POC lineup of models, designers, and producers in this show inspired by the iconic Harlem Renaissance look. Local designers Rammy Mohamed, Sumaya Keynan, and Hodan Ali will show looks inspired by the Harlem Renaissance.

Info
Le Méridien Chambers 901 Hennepin Ave. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403 View Map
Fashion, Special Events
Buy Tickets
to Google Calendar - Culture Piece Magazine Presents Harlem Renaissance - 2017-09-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Culture Piece Magazine Presents Harlem Renaissance - 2017-09-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Culture Piece Magazine Presents Harlem Renaissance - 2017-09-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - Culture Piece Magazine Presents Harlem Renaissance - 2017-09-09 19:00:00

© 2017 MSP Communications, Inc

All rights reserved

Channels

Company Info

Subscriptions

pinterest instagram RSS
Built with Metro Publisher™