Cultural Heartland: Cedar Riverside Tour

to Google Calendar - Cultural Heartland: Cedar Riverside Tour - 2019-09-14 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cultural Heartland: Cedar Riverside Tour - 2019-09-14 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cultural Heartland: Cedar Riverside Tour - 2019-09-14 13:00:00 iCalendar - Cultural Heartland: Cedar Riverside Tour - 2019-09-14 13:00:00

Buy Tickets

Hennepin History Museum 2303 3rd Ave. S. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404

Historian, Maureen Trepp will take you on a 1.5 mile exploration of the Cedar Riverside. The vibrant cultural hub celebrates its diversity through businesses, entertainment sites and institutions. Meet outside Humphrey School of Public Affairs to start. Admission is $12 to the public and $10 for museum members. 

Info

Hennepin History Museum 2303 3rd Ave. S. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404 View Map
Buy Tickets
to Google Calendar - Cultural Heartland: Cedar Riverside Tour - 2019-09-14 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cultural Heartland: Cedar Riverside Tour - 2019-09-14 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cultural Heartland: Cedar Riverside Tour - 2019-09-14 13:00:00 iCalendar - Cultural Heartland: Cedar Riverside Tour - 2019-09-14 13:00:00