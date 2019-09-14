Cultural Heartland: Cedar Riverside Tour
Hennepin History Museum 2303 3rd Ave. S. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404
Historian, Maureen Trepp will take you on a 1.5 mile exploration of the Cedar Riverside. The vibrant cultural hub celebrates its diversity through businesses, entertainment sites and institutions. Meet outside Humphrey School of Public Affairs to start. Admission is $12 to the public and $10 for museum members.
Info
Hennepin History Museum 2303 3rd Ave. S. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404 View Map