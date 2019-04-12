Cry It Out

Yellow Tree Theatre 320 5th Ave. SE, Osseo, Minnesota 55369

When two neighbors who are home on maternity start meeting in their backyards while their babies are napping, honest yet funny conversations lead them to friendship. A stranger from a mansion nearby decides to join them, and puts some perspective on how class affects parenthood today. 

This comedy gives honest insights and thoughtful discussions about motherhood at Yellow Tree Theatre, running for a month. 

Yellow Tree Theatre 320 5th Ave. SE, Osseo, Minnesota 55369
