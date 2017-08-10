Creative Kidstuff Warehouse Sale
Creative Kidstuff Warehouse 3939 E. 46th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406
This is what happens when hometown toy retailer Creative Kidstuff cleans out the stock room: an epic warehouse sale with at least 50 percent off toys, clothing, craft supplies, display items and more. Credit cards and cash accepted. For best selection, shop the preview night, Wednesday 4 to 7 p.m.. Admission is $3 (cash only). From Friday through Sunday, the sale is free and open to the public.
Info
Creative Kidstuff Warehouse 3939 E. 46th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406 View Map
Sales, Shopping Event