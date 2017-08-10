Creative Kidstuff Warehouse Sale

Creative Kidstuff Warehouse 3939 E. 46th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406

This is what happens when hometown toy retailer Creative Kidstuff cleans out the stock room: an epic warehouse sale with at least 50 percent off toys, clothing, craft supplies, display items and more. Credit cards and cash accepted. For best selection, shop the preview night, Wednesday 4 to 7 p.m.. Admission is $3 (cash only). From Friday through Sunday, the sale is free and open to the public. 

Creative Kidstuff Warehouse 3939 E. 46th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406
Sales, Shopping Event
