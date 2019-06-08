Craig Finn & The Uptown Controllers
Fine Line Music Cafe 318 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401
Craig Finn's third and newest album, "I Need A New War," will be released April 26 before he goes on tour. Previous albums include Faith In The Future (2015) and We All Want The Same Things (2017).
On his newest album, Finn sings about his time spent in NYC and tries to decipher how he can keep up with the city.
