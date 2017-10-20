Craig Finn & The Uptown Controllers
Triple Rock Social Club 629 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454
To showcase his latest solo album, We All Want The Same Things, Craig Finn is teaming up with The Uptown Controllers and John K. Samson from The Weakerthans at the Triple Rock in Minneapolis. Grab a drink and settle in for a night of musical exploration of themes like love, loneliness, and companionship. Doors open at 8 p.m.
Info
Triple Rock Social Club 629 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454 View Map
Concert, Food & Drink, Live Music