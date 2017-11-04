NFB of Minnesota Craft Fair

to Google Calendar - NFB of Minnesota Craft Fair - 2017-11-04 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - NFB of Minnesota Craft Fair - 2017-11-04 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - NFB of Minnesota Craft Fair - 2017-11-04 12:00:00 iCalendar - NFB of Minnesota Craft Fair - 2017-11-04 12:00:00

National Federation Of The Blind Of Minnesota 100 E. 22nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404-2514

Minnesota's NFB chapter is hosting its second annual craft fair this weekend, and spoiler alert: there will be tasty treats. Come to support local crafters and explore a variety of handmade items, snacks, and sweets. Free.

Info
National Federation Of The Blind Of Minnesota 100 E. 22nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404-2514 View Map
Benefits & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, Market, Shopping Event
to Google Calendar - NFB of Minnesota Craft Fair - 2017-11-04 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - NFB of Minnesota Craft Fair - 2017-11-04 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - NFB of Minnesota Craft Fair - 2017-11-04 12:00:00 iCalendar - NFB of Minnesota Craft Fair - 2017-11-04 12:00:00 to Google Calendar - NFB of Minnesota Craft Fair - 2017-11-05 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - NFB of Minnesota Craft Fair - 2017-11-05 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - NFB of Minnesota Craft Fair - 2017-11-05 12:00:00 iCalendar - NFB of Minnesota Craft Fair - 2017-11-05 12:00:00