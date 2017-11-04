NFB of Minnesota Craft Fair
National Federation Of The Blind Of Minnesota 100 E. 22nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404-2514
Minnesota's NFB chapter is hosting its second annual craft fair this weekend, and spoiler alert: there will be tasty treats. Come to support local crafters and explore a variety of handmade items, snacks, and sweets. Free.
Benefits & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, Market, Shopping Event