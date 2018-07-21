Courtney Barnett
Surly Brewing Festival Field 520 Malcolm Avenue SE , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
Chances are, if you listen to the Current, you've listened to Courtney Barnett. Her witty, deadpan lyrics and sound are a weird combination of hilarious and fun to listen to. She'll be performing songs from her new album "Tell Me How You Really Feel" and many more of her weirdly wonderful tracks. Tickets are $37.50 in advance and $40 at the door.
