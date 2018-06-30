Courage and Compassion: Our Shared Story of the Japanese American World War II Experience

World War II changed the lives of Japanese Americans across the country. Some were forced into internment camps by the U.S. government. Others, like many in Minnesota, were placed under house arrest. In the Twin Cities, civic leaders, social services, and religious organizations immediately petitioned for the rights of Japanese Americans to be restored. "Courage and Compassion" provides an in depth look into the lives of Japanese Americans in Minnesota during WWII, and celebrates the bravery of local community members who fought the mistreatment of their fellow citizens. The Twin Cities Japanese American Citizens League and Historic Fort Snelling partner to host the free exhibit from June 30th-September 3rd.