Corgis & Cupcakes: A Sweet Experience

Catch all the Corgi racing action between horse races at Canterbury Park on August 18th. The first horse race starts at 12:45 pm, so be sure you've secured a spot once the track switches from horse to those adorable canines.

Grab a couple of treats before you settle into watch. Cookie Dough Bliss, Cupcake Bakery and Pretty Great Cheesecake are a few among the vendors that will be there to satisfy your sweet tooth.

It's an event fit for the whole family, so bring the kids along to enjoy some pony rides and face painting. 17 & under means they're in for free and adult tickets are $9.