Cookware 101: Essential Benefits
Cooks of Crocus Hill 877 Grand Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105
Join Chef Tammy Haas for an afternoon of cookware ed. From function to style to brand, students will get the skinny on what pot cooks what. Plus, bring your gently used cookware for a special trade-in event that benefits Women's Advocates, a St. Paul charity focused on giving women a new lease on life. Get 20 percent off your purchase of new cookware with your donation. Tickets are $45.
