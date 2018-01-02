Cooks of Crocus Hill Winter Clearance Sale
Cooks of Crocus Hill 877 Grand Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105
From stainless steel saute pans to steam grills, the Cook of Crocus Hill have everything you need to kick off 2018 on a healthy, tasty note. Stock up on high-quality cookware for half the cost during their winter sale. At all three locations (Edina, St. Paul, and Minneapolis) clearance items are 50 percent off.
Info
Cooks of Crocus Hill 877 Grand Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55105 View Map
Sales, Shopping Event