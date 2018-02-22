Constance In the Darkness: A Musical in Miniature

to Google Calendar - Constance In the Darkness: A Musical in Miniature - 2018-02-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Constance In the Darkness: A Musical in Miniature - 2018-02-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Constance In the Darkness: A Musical in Miniature - 2018-02-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - Constance In the Darkness: A Musical in Miniature - 2018-02-22 00:00:00

BUY TICKETS

Open Eye Figure Theatre 506 E. 24th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404

Created by artist-in-residence Michael Sommers, Open Eye Figure Theatres’ Constance In the Darkness follows a young astronomer and her sidekicks, Bobo the Bear and Lamby-Lamb, as she searches for her missing mother. The only thing standing in her way? Queen Harmonica and her evil army of Saxophones. Expect musical madness, poetic puppetry, and some keen observations on Disney “princess” culture during this all-ages show.  

Info
Open Eye Figure Theatre 506 E. 24th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404 View Map
Theater
BUY TICKETS
to Google Calendar - Constance In the Darkness: A Musical in Miniature - 2018-02-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Constance In the Darkness: A Musical in Miniature - 2018-02-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Constance In the Darkness: A Musical in Miniature - 2018-02-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - Constance In the Darkness: A Musical in Miniature - 2018-02-22 00:00:00