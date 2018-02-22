Constance In the Darkness: A Musical in Miniature

Created by artist-in-residence Michael Sommers, Open Eye Figure Theatres’ Constance In the Darkness follows a young astronomer and her sidekicks, Bobo the Bear and Lamby-Lamb, as she searches for her missing mother. The only thing standing in her way? Queen Harmonica and her evil army of Saxophones. Expect musical madness, poetic puppetry, and some keen observations on Disney “princess” culture during this all-ages show.