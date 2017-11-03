A pianist, violinist, and cellist (who are also all sisters) meet a ballet troupe at The O'Shaughnessy. We won't spoil the punch line (but it's going to be melodious). The Ahn Trio (Lucia on piano, Angella on violin, and Maria on cello) are teaming up with the James Sewell Ballet to present Connections, "a vibrant program combining artistic excellence with intelligence and humor". Doors open 30 minutes prior to show. Tickets $20 - $32.